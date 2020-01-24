Shoreditch Grind is giving away 500 free espresso martinis today

It’s cold, it’s dark, the month feels neverending… Assuming you’re not doing Dry January, an espresso martini sounds like a pretty good idea, doesn’t it? How about a free one? Even better, right? Well, for one day only, you can get exactly that at east London’s Shoreditch Grind: there are 500 up for grabs.

An all-day eatery with a recording studio upstairs, it’s been going since 2011 near the Old Street roundabout. To celebrate its reopening after a makeover, the team is giving away its signature caffeinated cocktail this afternoon right through until closing time.

There’s no catch: just turn up any time from 5pm to claim your free cocktail. But once the 500 are gone, they’re gone – so you’ll need to move fast…

Seeing Dry January through to the end? Here’s where to drink in London when you're not drinking.

Give one of London’s best coffee shops a try this weekend.