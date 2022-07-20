Thanks to the shockingly high temperatures this week, we’ve all been searching for ways to keep cool. Ice cream, air con, several fans, paddling pools, cold showers and iced drinks have been the traditional favourites, but some people have been chilling out by hugging a wall. Confused? White Claw Hard Seltzer has unveiled a cooling wall in Shoreditch that absorbs body heat.

The drinks brand installed the six-metre mural overnight on Redchurch Street, just in time for the hottest day of the year. Executed in heat-proof paint, which is often described as ‘frost-fuelled’, the board has a thermometer and is covered by specially designed cooling mats with touch-activated gel centres, keeping the wall icy cold. Roasting Londoners simply have to give the wall a hug or press their forehead or hand on it to receive a refreshing, cooling sensation that will lower their body temperature.

Michael Dean, Head of Marketing at White Claw UK, said: ‘With record-breaking temperatures, we wanted to give Londoners a much-needed moment of light refreshment on this scorching day.’

The structure, according to the White Claw UK Twitter account, is the ‘coolest wall in east London’, and will be up for two weeks. While next week is not set to reach the same intense temperatures as this one, sweaty locals might still need a chilly cool down in the warm weather. We’ll definitely be using the frosty wall to beat the heat this summer.

Find the ‘Cool Wall’ billboard at 83 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch.

Check out the best places in London to stay cool.

Selfridges boasts a new Spider-Man pop-up.