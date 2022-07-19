A Spider-Man pop-up has just opened in Selfridges

Probably the most beloved superhero in the canon – sorry, DC fans – Spider-Man is the cheery face of Marvel’s Avengers. And now he’s lending that boyish charm to one of the world’s most famous department stores.



Selfridges has just launched a new pop-up to mark Spider-Man’s sixtieth birthday. Behind it is a collaboration between streetwear brand Kith and, of course, Marvel.

Photograph: Selfridges

Spidey fans can check out an installation showcasing artwork from six decades of the superhero’s comic-book life. Naturally, there’s Spider-clobber to purchase as well, as well as hats, posters and skateboard decks.

Photograph: Selfridges

Look out, too, for a special sixtieth-anniversary Spider-Man comic book that’ll chart a clash with Doc Ock and his robot army, and, promises the press release, will feature ‘cameos from Iron Man, Tinkerer, and Ronnie Fieg’. Plus, you know, some Kith product info.

Photograph: Selfridges

The pop-up can be found on the men’s floor of Selfridges ‘while stocks last’. If you’re keen to swing by, you’ll need to collect a wristband at the store’s Duke Street entrance.



