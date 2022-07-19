London
Selfridges shopfront on Oxford Street
Photograph: Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

A Spider-Man pop-up has just opened in Selfridges

Marvel’s finest is swinging through your friendly neighbourhood department store

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Probably the most beloved superhero in the canon – sorry, DC fans – Spider-Man is the cheery face of Marvel’s Avengers. And now he’s lending that boyish charm to one of the world’s most famous department stores.

Selfridges has just launched a new pop-up to mark Spider-Man’s sixtieth birthday. Behind it is a collaboration between streetwear brand Kith and, of course, Marvel. 

Photograph: Selfridges
Photograph: Selfridges

Spidey fans can check out an installation showcasing artwork from six decades of the superhero’s comic-book life. Naturally, there’s Spider-clobber to purchase as well, as well as hats, posters and skateboard decks. 

Selfridges
Photograph: Selfridges

Look out, too, for a special sixtieth-anniversary Spider-Man comic book that’ll chart a clash with Doc Ock and his robot army, and, promises the press release, will feature ‘cameos from Iron Man, Tinkerer, and Ronnie Fieg’. Plus, you know, some Kith product info. 

Selfridges
Photograph: Selfridges

The pop-up can be found on the men’s floor of Selfridges ‘while stocks last’. If you’re keen to swing by, you’ll need to collect a wristband at the store’s Duke Street entrance.

