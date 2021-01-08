LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: The Spring
Photograph: The Spring

Sign up for this self-care box as a present to future you

London-based wellbeing company The Spring puts Black women’s hair and self-care first

By Time Out contributors
Advertising

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide a bit of light in these dark times. 

When The Spring founder Marsha Nsiah was growing up in London she noticed that the shops that sold the products she needed to care for her Black hair were all cramped and messy and run by people who didn’t really understand her hair’s needs. So she decided to do something about it. She launched The Spring: a one-stop-shop of ethical, sustainable beauty products that puts Black women first.

Every two months the brand releases a themed self-care box (£59.99) containing things like supplements, gratitude journals, fragrant and nourishing oils, and hair and beauty products. It’s basically a first-aid kit for your mental health, skin and hair – a promise that you’re going to treat yourself well in the months ahead. It’s well worth snapping up if you still feel frazzled from the horrors of 2020 and you’re dreading the probably equally stressful year to come. Snapping up one of these little guys is like gifting yourself a big ol’ sack of wellbeing. 

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series

Discover 13 incredible wellbeing gifts

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.