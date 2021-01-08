Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide a bit of light in these dark times.

When The Spring founder Marsha Nsiah was growing up in London she noticed that the shops that sold the products she needed to care for her Black hair were all cramped and messy and run by people who didn’t really understand her hair’s needs. So she decided to do something about it. She launched The Spring: a one-stop-shop of ethical, sustainable beauty products that puts Black women first.

Every two months the brand releases a themed self-care box (£59.99) containing things like supplements, gratitude journals, fragrant and nourishing oils, and hair and beauty products. It’s basically a first-aid kit for your mental health, skin and hair – a promise that you’re going to treat yourself well in the months ahead. It’s well worth snapping up if you still feel frazzled from the horrors of 2020 and you’re dreading the probably equally stressful year to come. Snapping up one of these little guys is like gifting yourself a big ol’ sack of wellbeing.

