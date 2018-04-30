Six classics from six years of R&She

R&She is an excellent queer party dedicated to celebrating the queens of hip hop and R&B. Having started six years ago in London, it now runs in Berlin and NYC too.

Ahead of their sixth birthday party at Heaven this Sunday, DJs David Oh, QBoy and Neil Prince pick six R&She anthems...

‘Who’s That Girl’ by Eve

Neil Prince: ‘A total go-to at R&She. We’re all about celebrating the queens of hip hop and R&B and this is a great call to arms.

‘Say Yes’by Michelle Williams ft Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland

Neil: ‘“Say Yes” has become something of a cult [gospel] classic at R&She. We always get asked for it! It doesn’t matter if you’re religious or not, it puts a smile on people’s faces.’

‘Caught Out There’ by Kelis

David Oh: ‘One of the reasons we started this night was to show love for those women who handle the music industry with strength and originality and rebellion. Kelis is one of the ultimate examples and this track is such an inspiring “fuck you”. People scream when it drops!’

‘Whatta Man’by Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

QBoy: ‘Being the UK’s number one Salt-N-Pepa fan (confirmed by the group themselves – slightly worrying), we were lucky when their legendary DJ Spinderella played R&She, on my birthday! What a present!’

‘Sausage’ by Lil Mama

QBoy: ‘I’ve never been a sausage decliner and this is no exception. Hard vocal delivery over a classic Slick Rick beat, powerfully rapping about safe sex in a way I hadn’t heard since Salt-N-Pepa’s “Lets Talk About Sex”.’

‘Queen's Speech 4’ by Lady Leshurr

David: We always support up-and-coming R&B and hip hop women, and we played Leshurr from the start of her career. It was such a great moment for us to see her cross over and have the world talk about her. There’s so much great British female hip hop R&B talent and we want to reflect that in our night.’

R&She’s Sixth Birthday Party is at Heaven on Sun May 6. Door price includes donation to HeForShe.

