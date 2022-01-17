London
Three women exercise
Photograph: The Bridge Gym

Six empowering women-only gyms to know about in London

Kickboxing, weights, yoga and more without a bloke in sight

Written by
Ellie Muir
Fancy getting active but hate the feeling of being watched by unwanted eyes as you lift a dumbbell or do a squat jump? Avoiding evening runs in fear of exercising in the dark? Get yourself down to a women-only gym. Over the last few years, London has become home to an array of fitness centres just for women that are responding to the demand for spaces where they can exercise confidently and safely. What sounds better than shaking off the day surrounded by a bunch of gals? In this blissful utopia, you can exercise knowing you won’t get interrupted mid-workout by a man with a cheesy pick-up line.

Here are six Time Out-approved women-only gyms:

The Bridge

The team of instructors at this community-led gym between The Shard and Southwark Bridge are always delighted to help, and they’re guaranteed to have a banging playlist on the go while you pump the iron. The café on the ground floor serves seriously tasty lunches and protein shakes at an honest price. 

StrongHer

Slightly terrified of enormous weights? Us too. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a fierce pro, StrongHer Space in Bethnal Green will encourage you to train in comfort and with confidence. With a focus on strength training (read lots of weights), StrongHer started out as a women-only dumbbell class before expanding into its own fitness space, with a fully equipped gym.

Beattitude

London’s first women-only fitness club, Beattitude in Earlsfield, has a gym and runs barre and boxing classes and metabolic training (basically a super-intense HIIT sesh). It also offers support to women in pre- and post-natal and menopause stages, tailoring fitness plans to different ages and needs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Safari MMA (@safari_mma)

Safari MMA

Safari MMA isn't a gym itself, but it brings women-only kickboxing, Muay Thai, pilates and yoga classes to venues across London, where you can practise self-defence and strengthen your body while making new friends. 

Fitology Hub

If the only way you're going to get yourself to the gym is if you have an appointment with a personal trainer, then Fitology hub is for you. The Brockley centre offers one-on-one coaching with female PTs, plus semi-private sessions for groups of four people.

Fitness4Less

Fitness4less has a private women-only gym at its Cambridge Heath and Canning Town locations, offering a range of classes including zumba, indoor cycling and HIIT. The women’s area is separate from the mixed gym, but you have the option to switch between both to mix things up.

