Six exhibitions we can't wait to see this November

John Constable, Stonehenge, 1835. Watercolour. 38.7 x 59.7 cm. Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Bequeathed by Isabel Constable, daughter of the artist © Victoria and Albert Museum, London.Paul Robins CIS:1629-1888

'Late Constable' at the Royal Academy of Art

Hey, if he’s so late, maybe he should get a watch. But no, seriously, late period Constable is great. Dramatic, experimental, beautiful painting by one of Britain’s great artists.

Royal Academy of Arts. Oct 30-Feb 13 2022. £19-21. Details here.

A Scene from 'The Beggar's Opera' VI 1731 by William Hogarth 1697-1764

'Hogarth and Europe' at Tate Britain

Despite the title, this show isn’t about how Britain’s great William Hogarth travelled around Europe getting wrecked on his gap year, but instead how he and his continental peers captured the dawn of a new modernity. Hogarth was the ultimate chronicler of eighteenth century English life, but his interests and connections stretched way beyond the channel.

Tate Britain. Nov 3-Mar 20 2022. £tbc. Details here.

Albrecht Durer 'Christ among the Doctors' 1506

'Dürer’s Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist' at the National Gallery

It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a big Albrecht Dürer exhibition in the UK, and this one should more than make up for lost time. It looks at the German artist’s travels across Europe and how he helped spark conversations between the international art movements of the time.

National Gallery. Nov 20-Feb 27 2022. £tbc. Details here.

Lubaina Himid Man in A Shirt Drawer 2017–18 © Lubaina Himid

Lubaina Himid at Tate Britain

This super ambitious show by the Turner Prize-winning artist gets all theatrical, placing the viewer in a series of scenes inspired by the artist’s love of the theatre. It’ll be an immersive way to approach one of the best painters working today.

Tate Britain. Nov 25-Jul 3 2022. £tbc. Details here.

Rindon Johnson, Working Still #2 (I do not walk a line that is thin, straight or secure) (2020). Courtesy of the artist. Commissioned and produced by SculptureCenter, New York and Chisenhale Gallery, London

Rindon Johnson at the Chisenhale Gallery

CGI and sculpture combine to explore ideas of identity and belonging. And also there’s a live rendering of ocean weather data. The best kind of weather data.

Chisenhale Gallery. Nov-Jan 2022. Free. Details here.

