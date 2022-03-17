An insider’s guide to this vibrant part of south London

Green space, live music, authentic restaurants: south London has it all. Now that the weather is getting brighter, why not have a stroll around Stockwell and soak up all that the area has to offer? We asked local Wesley Evans, manager of The Great Weekender tour guide service, to share what he thinks are the best bits.

‘Named after the African-American jazz drummer Max Roach, this little green area is a great place to chill. You’ll also find the ruins of Brixton Castle here.’

Villa Rd, SW9 7ND.

‘A proper grassroots venue that has maintained a high standard of bookings and curation for well over a decade now. Everything from UKG to disco is pumped through an excellent sound system.’

261 Brixton Rd, SW9 6LH.

3. Little Portugal

‘On Stockwell Road, you’ll find several authentic Portuguese establishments, like O Cantinho de Portugal. And there are more Portuguese businesses close by.’

Stockwell Rd, SW9.

‘A subversive cultural space that has been kept intact by developers, while the surrounding area has been transformed. The skate park is busy every day of the week.’

Stockwell Rd, SW9 0XZ.

‘A key south London concert venue, Brixton Academy hosts everyone from Skunk Anansie to Paul Weller, M Huncho to Groove Armada.’

211 Stockwell Rd, SW9 9SL.

6. David Bowie’s birthplace

‘Just a few minutes’ walk from Stockwell Hall of Fame is the house where David Bowie was born, and lived until he was six years old. Perfect for Ziggy Stardust fans.’

40 Stansfield Rd, SW9 9RY.

