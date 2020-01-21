Six free things to do this week

From a political exhibition to loads of fun food giveaways, this week is delivering on the freebie front

A look at social revolution at LSE

This year marks half a century since the start of two whopping social movements: Women’s Lib and the Gay Liberation Front. Both went from tiny meetings to world-changers. The exhibition ‘Social Revolution’ explores how the activists behind the causes inspired thousands of people to fight for change. Plus, it features some sweet ’70s graphic design. LSE Library. Holborn. Until Apr 3.

Free Magnums on the South Bank

Your fave purveyor of ice cream on a stick has set up a pink box by the Thames featuring an infinity mirror to take pics in. It sounds... fine, but what’s actually important for you to know is that, if you go there, you’ll be given an ace free ice cream. Observation Point, South Bank. Southwark. Tue Jan 21.

‘Beetlejuice’ screening at Peckham Levels

Treat yourself to watching a film outside of your room for once. Deeper into Movies is showing the Tim Burton classic tonight and it’s not even Halloween. Peckham Levels. Peckham Rye Overground. Tue Jan 21.

Lunch giveaway by Mob Kitchen

Grab some tupperware and get down to Covent Garden where the gang behind the Mob Kitchen cookery channel and books will fill it up with tasty zero-waste food. (Until it runs out.) Covent Garden Piazza. Covent Garden. Fri Jan 24.

Creme Egg cooking at White Space

Get your Easter fix months early at this pop-up serving brownies, curries and spaghetti made out of Creme Eggs. We’d rather eat them sans pasta but who knows? It could work. White Space. Leicester Square. Thu Jan 23-Fri Jan 24. Book via Eventbrite.

Free vegan desserts at four London Crosstowns

We’re deep into Veganuary now and it’s definitely time for a junk food giveaway that doesn’t break your plant-based New Year's resolutions. Fight the January blues with some vegan comfort food as Ben and Jerry’s collab with Crosstown doughnuts. Bowls of vegan cookie dough ice cream and dark chocolate truffle doughnuts will be available from Crosstown's Victoria, Marylebone, Shoreditch and Cannon Street locations. Wed Jan 22. 12.30pm. Multiple venues.

