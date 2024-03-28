Six London exhibitions we can’t wait to see in April 2024

Yinka Shonibare CBE. Courtesy of the artist and Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London and New York, James Cohan Gallery, New York and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York. Photographer: Stephen White & Co. © Yinka Shonibare CBE

Looking forward to the big art shows of next month is a bit like looking into the past. Major figures of post-war painting, minimalist sculpture and the renaissance are all being celebrated – it’s as though the past 30 years never happened. But hey, it’s better than there being no art to see at all, right?

Six London art exhibitions opening in April 2024

Richard Serra: ‘Six Drawings’

Richard Serra was one of the greatest sculptors of the modern era – a genuine master of spectacle, form, material – and he died only a few weeks ago. He is a huge loss to the art world, but this show at David Zwirner should be a fitting, if sadly timely, tribute. It won’t feature any of his monumental steel sculptures, but will focus instead on six large scale drawings.

Richard Serra: ‘Six Drawings’ is at David Zwirner, Apr 9-TBC. Free. More details here.

Georg Baselitz: ‘A Confession of My Sins’

One of the biggest names in post-war painting is still at it and still going strong: German artist Georg Baselitz is doing his thing (painting people upside down) and no one can stop him. ‘A Confession of My Sins’ is a show of all new paintings by Baselitz, though no word yet on if the confession of the title is him admitting to doing the same thing for half a century.

Georg Baseltiz: ‘A Confession of My Sins’ at White Cube, Apr 10-Jun 16. Free. More details here.

Yinka Shonibare CBE: ‘Suspended States’

This feels like Yinka Shonibare’s moment. The British-Nigerian artist has been tackling topics like colonialism, ecology and the legacy of imperialism for ages now, and it seems like the world is finally catching up. This big solo exhibition will feature Shonibare’s classic use of Dutch wax print and appropriated symbols of Westernism in all new configurations.

Yinka Shonibare CBE: ‘Suspended States’, Apr 12-Sep 1. Free. More details here.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, 1610, © Archivio Patrimonio Artistico Intesa Sanpaolo / foto Luciano Pedicini, Napoli

‘The Last Caravaggio’

Caravaggio was the most dramatic of all Renaissance painters, both in his work (darkness! shadow! light!) and life (murder! revenge! syphilis!). In his final years he produced his most dramatic works. This small, free display focuses on what is possibly his last painting, ‘The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula’ on loan from Italy, and it’s full of death, violence, blood and darkness. Genuinely can’t wait.

‘The Last Caravaggio’ is at the National Gallery, Apr 18-Jul 21. Free. More details here.

Franz Marc, Tiger, 1912. Lenbachhaus Munich

‘Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and The Blue Rider’

A small circle of friends helped shape the path of modern art. The Blue Rider group centred around Wassily Kandinsky and Gabriele Münter, and their experiments in colour and form helped lay the groundwork for a new avant garde. This big exhibition will celebrate the work they created with their collaborators, with a particular focus on the women of the movement.

‘Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and The Blue Rider’ is at Tate Modenr, Apr 25-Oct 20. More details here.

Matthew Krishanu. Arts Council Collection, Photo by Peter Mallett

Matthew Krishanu: ‘The Bough Breaks’

Krishanu’s deeply atmospheric, pared-back paintings explore themes of migration and loss. The work here features images of the artist and his brother sat on the branches of the banyan tree, a symbol of Indian culture, in images representing both safety and the ever present potential of collapse. Krishanu’s work in an otherwise very poor exhibition at Whitechapel Art Gallery last year was some of the most beautiful, painful, emotional painting we’ve seen for a long time.

Matthew Krishanu: ‘The Bough Breaks’ is at Camden Art Centre, Apr 26-Jun 23. More details here.

