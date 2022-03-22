Six of the best things to do in Shepherd’s Bush (picked by a local)

Shepherd’s Bush resident Vera Thordardottir, co-owner of Bears Ice Cream Company, tells us how she spends her time in the area.

‘I think a lot of musicians took their first steps there. It’s just this gorgeous old building. They have really interesting concerts and shows on.’ 310 Uxbridge Rd, W12 7LJ.

‘They put on lots of independent plays, discover amazing new playwrights and set up interesting productions.’ 7 Uxbridge Rd, W12 8LJ.

‘October 26 is an amazing bakery. The owner, Raluca Micu, makes the most delicious bread. Downstairs there’s a great florist: Francis Smith Flowers. I go there, get my bread, some special pastries and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from co-founder Philippa.’ 153 Askew Rd, W12 9AU.

4. Detour Café

‘This café is really nice and it’s run by a local friend, Kelly. It’s been there for ages but it’s just been refurbished. It’s got good sandwiches and great coffee and wine.’ 135 Askew Rd, W12 9AU.

‘I really like going to The Princess Victoria. It has a great selection of wines and beers and also a pizza menu (they’re homemade and really affordable). It’s also a really gorgeous building.’ 217 Uxbridge Rd, W12 9DH.

‘It’s a Persian restaurant that’s been there for a long time. They make really high-quality food. I usually order the joojeh boneless chicken with rice and salad, and the maast va mossier dip and tafftoon bread.’ 70 Askew Rd, W12 9BJ.

An insider's guide to Stockwell.

Seven things to do in Barbican.