Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

‘Sense of Space’

Can’t get enough of that sweet cherry blossom? Get your flowery fix at ‘Sense of Space’, a pop-up exhibition designed to awaken your senses. There are four rooms to explore, but don’t miss the blossom-filled ‘infinity garden’, where you’ll feel like you’re in a never-ending meadow of pink flora thanks to the mirrored walls. Be prepared for lots of selfie-snapping. Exchange Square, Broadgate. Tube: Liverpool St. Until May 18.

After a successful fundraising campaign, Hackney is getting a new LGBTQ+ community centre. Check it out at the launch night where they’ll be kicking things off with live music, speeches and screenings. Hackney Showroom. Wed Apr 18. Rectory Rd Overground.

Tea Dance at St Katharine Docks

Hot beverages and dancing might not sound like an obvious mix but that’s what’s going down at St Katharine Docks’ annual Tea Dance. There will be dance workshops for all levels – but maybe put down your cuppa first. St Katharine Docks. Tube: Tower Hill. Fri Apr 20.

Grime legend Wiley will be doing his thing at a free gig at House of Vans this Thursday. Tickets got snapped up pretty swiftly but there are more being released exclusively for Time Out readers from midday today (April 17). Go, go, go! House of Vans. Tube: Waterloo. Thu Apr 19.

Pre-Marathon Shake Out

Ahead of the London Marathon, Lululemon and The Hoxton are hosting a day of activities to get you in the zone. Whether you’ll be running the 26.2 miles or not, everyone is welcome for yoga, massages and hair braids by Blue Tit. The Hoxton, Shoreditch. Tube: Old St. Sat Apr 21.

Dog Day Afternoon

Think your pooch has got talent? Bring your furry pal to Cabbages and Frocks’ dog-themed afternoon and enter them into a free competition. Categories range from ‘waggy tail’ to ‘a bit of ruff’ for mixed breeds. Woof woof! St Marylebone Parish Church grounds. Tube: Baker St. Sat Apr 21.

