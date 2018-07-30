Six totally free things to do in London this week

© David Hoffman

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

‘A Sort of Home: 1970s Whitechapel’

Get a snapshot of ’70s east London at this exhibition of David Hoffman’s photos. He was one of a group of squatters who occupied a Victorian tenement block, Fieldgate Mansions. Hoffman’s pictures document his own experiences there as well as what it was like in the homeless shelters of Whitechapel and Spitalfields. Gallery 46. Tube: Whitechapel. Until Aug 15.

Free burgers

Say ‘howdy’ to free food and booze as Honest Burgers is teaming up with whiskey brand Maker’s Mark to launch a new Kentucky-inspired burger. There are 100 patties and cocktails up for grabs so get there early. Yee-haw! Honest Burgers King’s Cross. Tube: King’s Cross. Tue Jul 31, 5pm.

West End songs

Can’t afford tickets for a West End show? Enjoy all-singing, all-dancing entertainment without spending a penny at the Cubitt Sessions. Expect classic show tunes sung by the stars of ‘Avenue Q’, ‘Grease’ and ‘Les Misérables’. Lewis Cubitt Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Fri Aug 3.

Reading rooms

De-stress and lose yourself in a book at Ikea’s pop-up reading rooms. The Swedish furniture giant has partnered with the 2018 Man Booker Prize so you can cosy up with a book from the long list and then take it home with you. Reserve a spot online. Ikea Wembley. Tube: Wembley Park. Tue Jul 31-Sun Aug 5.

Free pottery

Whether you’re a newbie or pottery pro, craft a ceramic creation at Tom Dixon HQ. You’ll take home bowls, plates and platters made by your own fair hands. There will also be free beer on Thursdays – just keep your hands on the wheel. Book online. Tom Dixon HQ. Tube: King’s Cross. Until Aug 15.

