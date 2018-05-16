Sketch has transformed into a magical, flower-filled Royal Wedding tribute

Still holding out for a Royal Wedding invite? Well, the Mayfair Flower Show at sketch might just be the next best thing. The ornate dining spot has been filled with gorgeous blooms, flower installations, and colourful cacti so you can immerse yourself in a fantasy floral journey through Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day.

Running from May 17 to May 28, ‘A Royal Floral Tour’ features a giant white-blossomed wedding dress, a candlelit wedding aisle and scenes from a fantasy honeymoon trip.

This winged couture wedding gown, created by Kim Beedie of Figa & Co, is inspired by Princess Aurora from Tchaikovsky’s ballet ‘Sleeping Beauty’. The cloud-coloured gown is set in a bed of flowers and topped with white doves.

Head up this flower-strewn wedding aisle created by Ricky Paul Flowers to a soundtrack of church hymns.

Step into a North African oasis full of cacti, bougainvillea and palm trees inspired by the YSL Majorelle Garden in Marrakech, by Tony Marklew.

Cross the Channel to France by stepping into Rebel Rebel’s recreation of Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’.

This overgrown church by Ricky Paul Flowers is an homage to the flowers Meghan’s picked out for her big day.

Sketch’s famous pod loos have been transformed into a thriving jungle by Carly Rogers Flowers. Can you spot the tiny banana trees?

Even the outside of the restaurant has got in on the floral action. It’s been decked out like an Indian temple by JamJar Flowers.

The gorgeous florals are reserved for the eyes of sketch customers only, but they’ve got a few offers to entice you in. From May 17 there’s a new two (£32pp) or three-course (£40pp) lunch in the Louis Pommery Glade. Or you can grab a flower-filled afternoon tea, featuring a lemon and elderflower wedding cake just like Meghan and Harry’s (£80pp). Who needs a Royal Wedding invite when you can have sketch’s cake and eat it too?

