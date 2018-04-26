So. Tampon macarons are now a thing.

Get this: bespoke macaron makers Ohlala have teamed up with the charity Bloody Good Period to create these ‘delicately-flavoured’ white-almond tampon macarons, filled with vanilla, raspberry or rose buttercream. Two from each box come splattered with edible ‘blood’.

It’s all for a good cause of course – one in ten young women in the UK can’t afford to purchase sanitary products and Bloody Good Period is doing its best to help them out. Grab a box of eight for £24.50 online, and £10 will go to help a gal in need.

We haven’t had the pleasure of tasting these, so we can’t confirm if appearance affects flavour. We’re keen to know what you think, though. Edible tampons: bloody delicious...?

You can buy tampon macarons via the Ohlala website.

