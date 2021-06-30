Soak up London's rock 'n' roll history at Soho Music Month

Soho isn't quite as saturated in sex and drugs as it used to be, but it hasn't forgotten its rock 'n' roll heritage. This July, Soho Music Month is an excuse for Soho and Carnaby's arts venues and businesses to let their hair down and celebrate some of the epoch-making bands that have swaggered through these seedy streets.

You can get the picture at the Museum of Youth Culture, which is an exhibition of rare photos of the likes of Blur, The Buzzcocks and David Bowie performing in and around the area, alongside ephemera like old club flyers and pin badges. See another side to leather-faced icon Ronnie Wood at his exhibition of fine art paintings. Stretch your legs on free music history walking tours each Wednesday in July, which promise sights including the studio where The Beatles recorded 'Hey Jude'. Or hear it all straight from the horse's mouth at scene stalwart Chris Sullivan's free series of talks: he'll reminisce about wild Soho nights and Blitz Club antics, with the help of ultra-glam special guests like Princess Julia.

If nostalgia's not your drug of choice, don't fret. Code and Culture are hosting a blisteringly 21st century exhibition of music-themed NFT art, aka artworks that exist only in digital form. Plus, all-round good guys Ashley Walters and Nagajan Ward are doing their bit to support the next generation of artists by hosting a showcase for students from Kingdom Drama School.





Photograph: Courtesy of Soho Music Month

If you're gasping for some refreshment after your cultured stagger round Soho, then you're in luck. Local business Kaleido Rolls are giving away one of their signature snacks if you can name a song with 'roll' in the title. And if you can't manage that after a day of high-octane music-based fun, then congratulations, you've clearly drunk in the spirit of Soho to the full.

Visit Soho Music Festival's website for more info on what's in store this July

Something for afters? SOMA is Soho's newest late-night bar

Go look at nudes in the name of art, it’s what the Guerrilla Girls want