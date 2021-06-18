Go look at nudes in the name of art, it’s what the Guerrilla Girls want

Feminist art collective the Guerrilla Girls are back in the UK, and they mean business. For their latest project, as part of Art Night 2021, they’re installing billboards in London - and across the UK - that take aim at the sexualisation of women in British museums, and the comparative lack of visibility for female artists. The billboards are asking viewers to go to their local museums and count the amount of female nudes on display, and then count the amount of female artists that are on display.

You don’t need to be a genius statistician to know in advance that the results won’t be pretty. Our museums are full of paintings of naked women; I mean walking through the National Gallery is like a trip through a giant Renaissance jazz mag. But how many of those paintings are by women? Damn near zero.

The project, titled ‘The Male Graze’, is an extension of previous iconic Guerrilla Girls endeavours, and the billboards will be up in London Bridge and Old Street from this Friday. You can go visit your local museums, count some nudes, and then input your findings at www.themalegraze.com.

‘The Male Graze’ goes live across London and the UK on June 18. More information here.

Want more art to see? Here are the ten best exhibitions in London right now.

Want more art to see, but for free? Here are the best free shows in London right now.