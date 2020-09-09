Social gatherings of more than six to be banned: what the new rules mean

Here’s what you’ll still be allowed to do from Monday in England

In light of fast rising infection numbers in England, the government is set to announce new rules today (Wednesday September 9) on the size of group gatherings. The new restrictions will come in to play on Monday September 14 and will see a crack down on social gatherings for groups larger than six people.

The sudden change in rules is set to be outlined in a press conference later today and is said to aim to give police more clarity when enforcing rules around social distancing. It’s hoped this will help the police break up illegal gatherings. In advance of the conference, prime minister Boris Johnson said: ‘We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact – making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.’

However, people still seem to be more than a little bit confused about what it all means. Here’s everything you need to know:

It mostly means the same rules as before. No, seriously. It’s just an attempt to make what is and isn’t allowed more clear for residents in England by making it a part of the law. Previously, there was a cap on gatherings of over 30 people by law, but the rule of six was just a guideline.

For outdoor gatherings, you can only socialise in groups as large as six people.

Indoor gatherings of two households or household bubbles are also limited to a maximum of six. That’s unless your support bubble or household is actually larger than six, though.

The new rules impact both public and private spaces. So even in your home, you’re restricted to six-person gatherings.

The only exceptions are for weddings and funerals (limited to groups of 30), gatherings for education and work purposes, and organised team sports.

Don’t worry: you can still go to the pub. Pubs, bars, restaurants and leisure venues are still open to groups. It’s just that the group size you visit with can only be of up to six people.

But you can’t have a birthday party in the park. Unless it’s a pretty small one.

You could be fined £100 if found breaking the new law. The fine gets doubled for each offence, up to the value of £3,200.

The government says it will clear up all the new rules in its press conference later today – and you have until Monday to get your head around it all.

