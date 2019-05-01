Soho bar Swift is giving away 100 free spritz cocktails today

Five-star bar Swift is serving up a complimentary cocktail to the first 100 customers through their doors this Wednesday 1 May.

The generous giveaway marks the launch of their long-awaited summer menu, now spruced up with a range of delicious and refreshing spritz-style cocktails to kick back and enjoy in the sunny months ahead. Flavours include blood orange, kiwi, jasmine, elderflower, apple and of course, lots of prosecco!

Doors open at 3pm so go on, leave the office early and get down to bar Swift for a drink that's all the Fs: fresh, fruity and FREE!

