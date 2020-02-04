Soho has been evacuated again after more parts of a World War II bomb found

Areas of Soho have been evacuated for the second day in a row after the discovery of part of a World War II bomb.

The police team for Soho confirmed on Twitter today that the road closures and evacuations would continue. In particular, residents and workers on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Annes Court will be evacuated, they wrote.

Another part of yesterday’s WW2 ordnance has been discovered.

Further road closures are going to be implemented shortly. It is likely that the closures will be Dean St & the surrounding area however this will be updated as soon as we can. #Soho pic.twitter.com/apWazBlTA1 — Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 4, 2020

Reports of a bomb in the area first surfaced yesterday afternoon, when the bomb disposal unit was called to Dean Street by construction workers.

The police thought the bomb had been fully removed and a few hours later removed all the cordons, which originally stretched between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street and Poland Street.

Details of the current situation are still unfolding. A tweet from Soho police team today stated: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience & understand the disruption caused however these closures will likely be in place until the end of this incident.’

The incident isn’t currently affecting any tube lines or Underground stations.

