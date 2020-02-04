Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Soho has been evacuated again after more parts of a World War II bomb found
News / City Life

Soho has been evacuated again after more parts of a World War II bomb found

By Lucy Lovell Posted: Tuesday February 4 2020, 3:46pm

Soho, London
Photograph: Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

Areas of Soho have been evacuated for the second day in a row after the discovery of part of a World War II bomb. 

The police team for Soho confirmed on Twitter today that the road closures and evacuations would continue. In particular, residents and workers on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Annes Court will be evacuated, they wrote.

Reports of a bomb in the area first surfaced yesterday afternoon, when the bomb disposal unit was called to Dean Street by construction workers. 

The police thought the bomb had been fully removed and a few hours later removed all the cordons, which originally stretched between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street and Poland Street.

Details of the current situation are still unfolding. A tweet from Soho police team today stated: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience & understand the disruption caused however these closures will likely be in place until the end of this incident.’

The incident isn’t currently affecting any tube lines or Underground stations. 

Staff writer
By Lucy Lovell

Lucy is a freelance writer at Time Out London. Follow her on Twitter @luclovell.

