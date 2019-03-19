Parts of this country may be grinding to a halt this year, but not the London theatre-building industry, which seems to be going into overdrive for 2019. Following announcements of massive new theatres in White City, Wembley and central London, here’s an altogether more intimate new affair in the form of Soho’s Boulevard Theatre, due to open this autumn.

In actual fact, the Boulevard is the name of the theatre that stood on this Wardour Street site in the ‘70s and ‘80s, though it leant more towards comedy and erotic programming. Now Soho Estates is resurrecting it as a fancy 165-seat space with a hyperflexible revolving upstairs auditorium under the artistic directorship of Rachel Edwards: founder of Tooting Arts Club, best known for their immersive production of ‘Sweeney Todd’, which wowed London and New York.

The Boulevard will run approximately four main theatre shows a year, with a late night programme of comedy, cabaret, music, spoken word and films Wednesday to Saturday and something similar on Sunday afternoon. It will also have a restaurant and bar at street level that will open from 8am and offer food and drink throughout the day, with a menu apparently focusing on simple, high-quality, and 50 percent plant-based ingredients.

The first theatre programming is due to be announced in May.

