Soho Theatre is bringing stand-up shows to Amazon Prime

London’s comedy stronghold Soho Theatre has been closed to the public since the first lockdown, but it’s been busy behind the scenes, and this week announced it’s signed a three-season deal with Amazon Prime.

The first series of ‘Soho Theatre Live’ lands on December 3 and will feature 11 stand-up sets filmed at the venue over the last five years. Imagine it as an almost exponentially hipper alternative to ‘Live at the Apollo’. It’s almost entirely bereft of people who have appeared on ‘Mock the Week’, with a handful of leftfield ‘names’ – Nish Kumar, Josie Long – nestling up to oddball and up-and-coming talents like Lazy Susan, Panti Bliss and Rhys James.

Given the well-documented events of this year, season one would appear to be slightly cobbled together, but seasons two and three will consist of forthcoming shows filmed specially for the series at some point in the hopefully not-too-distant future.

The shows in season one are:

Aditi Mittal – ‘Mother of Invention’

Dane Baptiste – ‘D.A.N.E. – Discussions About Nothing and Everything’

Jen Brister – ‘Meaningless’

Jessie Cave – ‘I Loved Her’

Joel Dommett – ‘Pretending to Smoke with a Breadstick’

Josie Long – ‘Cara Josephine’

Lazy Susan – ‘Forgive Me, Mother!’

Nish Kumar – ‘Ruminations on the Nature of Subjectivity’

Panti Bliss – ‘High Heels in Low Places’

Rhys James – ‘Forgives’

Shappi Khorsandi – ‘Live in Soho’

