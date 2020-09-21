Soho’s legendary heavy metal nightspot Crobar has closed

It’s with a heavy heart that we report that one of central London’s truly iconic nightspots has announced its permanent closure. Crobar in Soho yesterday (Sunday September 20) took to social media to inform its fans and followers that it wouldn’t be reopening in its current location after a tough few months of lockdown.

The heavy metal bar on Manette Street, known for its slaying jukebox and bourbon collection, announced it wouldn’t be living to rock on another day. In true anarchist form, the bar posted a picture of a tombstone with the words ‘Crobar Soho. Killed by landlords. June 2020. RIP’.

Crobar first opened in 2001 as an antidote to the area’s mainstream nightclubs and bars, and fast became a popular pre- and post-gig haunt when the Astoria was still open. Past visitors stopping by for a drink and a go on the famous jukebox included Iron Maiden, Metallica and, er, Justin Bieber. And Dave Grohl was said to pay the bar many a visit when on these shores.

Owners shared the news with ‘sadness and anger’, claiming that rent payments during lockdown couldn’t be met without any government support for venues like theirs. On a more positive note, with the support of crowdfunding, Crobar vowed to return in a new site and as a live music venue in due course: ‘We will be back! Long live Rock n’ Roll.’

