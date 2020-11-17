Some of the capital’s best restaurants and bars won’t be returning after a testing months of closure and uncertainty

On Friday March 20, all bars, restaurants and hospitality venues were ordered to close their doors to the public. Months on from that (we hate to use the word) ‘unprecedented’ announcement, many of London’s best-loved establishments still have their shutters down. And for some of them, it’s for good – especially with the strain of a second lockdown to now contend with.

Although lots of London’s bars and restaurants flung open their socially distanced doors this summer or kept the kitchens going with takeaways and deliveries, in many cases a comeback hasn’t happened at all. And for numerous venues, operating under likely post-lockdown restrictions – from running a small restaurant floor under social distancing to working around any potential curfew – is an impossibility.

Here, we bid adieu to the London restaurants and bars that have so far confirmed they won’t be reopening.