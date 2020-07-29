Some of London’s biggest attractions are back this weekend

When the London Eye stopped turning back in March, it felt somewhat symbolic of London life as we knew it. As Madame Tussauds packed away her waxworks and the gates to The London Dungeon drew closed, the capital ground to a halt. Tourist attractions quickly became a distant memory, along with eating out, trips to the cinema and drinks with friends.

Today, we can celebrate another sign that the city is returning to some semblance of normality. Merlin Entertainments have announced that all five of their attractions will reopen on Saturday August 1 in line with government guidance, including: the London Eye, Madame Tussauds London, the Sea Life London Aquarium, The London Dungeon and Shrek’s Adventure! London.

While the swarms of tourists may not be back for a little while, day trippers and staycationers will be able to enjoy a slightly altered ‘magical day out’ thanks to heightened safety protocols, which include:

reduced capacity to allow for social distancing, meaning you’ll need to pre-book a timed ticket;

temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry;

enhanced cleaning procedures, with hygiene stations and hand sanitiser at key points throughout the attractions;

any guest over the age of 11 will be asked to wear a mask;

staff will wear face masks/coverings or appropriate PPE.



Sadly, though, all meet-and-greets are cancelled – so we’re afraid you’ll need to catch up with Shrek and Donkey some other time.

