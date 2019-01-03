Some of London’s fanciest bars are serving free (and alcohol-free) cocktails this January

If you’re cutting down or completely cutting the alcohol this January, you needn’t become a hermit. You can still treat yourself to some stylish libations all across town, with 40 of London’s finest watering holes serving up free and completely alcohol-free cocktails.

The likes of Mark’s Bar and Mr Fogg’s are hoping to coax booze-swerving Londoners through their doors this month to sample special cocktail creations that will completely transform the negative connotations of the mocktail.

There are up to 4,000 free cocktails available to redeem, all with non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip at their centre. The spirit (now a staple in plenty of London bars) is saying ‘no more’ to naff mocktails this January – so try a sober gimlet at The Coral Room, a totally gin-less Thai Martini at Opium or a Citrus Sour (minus the hangover) at Little Bat.

All you have to do to sample these sober concoctions is head to www.Drinkup.London/SeedlipsJanuary, enter your details and select your bar of choice. Because who said Dry January had to be dry?

