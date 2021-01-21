LondonChange city
Photograph: Some Voices
Photograph: Some Voices

Some Voices is launching weekly virtual choir classes

The much-loved London choir is bringing the positive vibes with a series of online rehearsals

Rose Johnstone
Fact: singing makes you feel better. A lot better. I won’t hear anything against that – it’s just true. And if you can come together with others to sing in perfect harmony to one of your favourite songs? Well, that’s basically the Gail’s cinnamon bun of happiness. It doesn’t get much sweeter.

Unfortunately, IRL choirs are out of the question right now. And that’s where Some Virtual Voices comes in. This month, Some Voices – the huge London choir that you’ve probably heard a mate (or us) raving about in the last couple of years – is launching a series of online classes to help recreate the in-person experience.

Here’s how it works: the 90-minute rehearsals run weekly on Wednesdays from 7pm over Zoom. The choir leader, Marion Wyllie, will take you through a series of warmups, then you’ll learn an original Some Voices version of a popular song. No sight-reading is required; it’s all about repeating what the teacher sings, then putting all the harmonies together. You’ll be on mute the entire time, but at the end, you’ll get to sing along with a video of all the parts put together, so you’ll get the full choir sound. The series kicked off last night with David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’; check out the video of pro singers performing it here

The best bit? Because you’re alone, you can really belt out those high notes – and maybe even unleash some dance moves. And if this sparks a love for live performance, then keep following Some Voices to find out when in-person rehearsals and shows begin once it’s safe again. 

Some Virtual Voices runs each Wednesday until Feb 10, classes are £12 per session. Book here.

