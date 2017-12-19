Somebody made a nativity scene out of pizza

South Kensington’s Pizzeria Lievito has displayed a nativity scene made out of pizza dough – and it’s amazing.

In this doughy masterpiece by chef Giorgio Riggio, the Virgin Mary does look a bit like she’s wearing a cobweb and there seems to be no baby Jesus. But I think we can all agree it’s a work of art. Look at the detailing on that palm tree! Look at those French sticks!

When you can create that high-level balustrading, why even bother giving your holy family eyes? On display at Pizzeria Lievito over the festive period, this is definitely the best thing that’s happened to us this Christmas.

The pizza dough nativity is on display at Pizzeria Lievito, 273 Fulham Rd, SW10 9PZ over Christmas.

Love pizza? Check out our round-up of the best slices in the city.

Want to know whenever anyone makes anything unusual out of pizza? Click here to sign up to Time Out.