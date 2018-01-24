‘Somnai’: what to expect from London’s huge new immersive theatre show

There hasn’t been a truly massive, iconic immersive theatre experience in London since Punchdrunk’s epic ‘The Drowned Man’ wound up in 2014. Could this debut from new company Dotdotdot be its successor? ‘Somnai’ is an augmented-reality show that will take place across two floors of a warehouse in Clerkenwell. It’s set in a future where AI helps you explore your dreams, with sometimes alarming results. As is the way with immersive shows, it’ll probably be difficult to say what ‘Somnai’ is about until you’ve experienced it. But whether it turns out to be a dream or a nightmare, it looks promisingly ambitious. Watch our video preview for a first glimpse.

‘Somnai’ opens on March 1.

