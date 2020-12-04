LondonChange city
Elf
Photograph: New Line

Son of a Nutcracker! You can order an ‘Elf’ home-dining kit

And spaghetti with maple syrup is not on the menu

By Time Out Film
Much-loved, gif-tastic Will Ferrell comedy ‘Elf’ will be a Christmas staple this month in a tonne of households. Now, thanks to Taste Film’s immersive meal kit, Elf-iciados will be able to whip up a feast to treat themselves to while watching Buddy negotiate life in the big city.

Tasters will be sent a box filled with ready-to-cook ingredients and Christmassy extras to create and decorate while watching the movie – all under the virtual guidance of the Taste Film and Parlour staff. You can cook along solo or in groups of up to six.

The concept is a lockdown-inspired spin-off of Taste’s regular dine-along screenings, with the Taste team providing pre-recorded tutorials to accompany chefs as they assemble their Buddy boxes, prior to sitting down to eat and watch the film.

There are three dates to chose from – December 18, 19 and 20 – and the events run for four hours from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets start at £34.50 per person and delivery is free within Greater London. If you fancy a cocktail or two, you can purchase those separately. 

What’s on the menu? It’s a three-course dinner with a festively comic ‘Elf’ twist – and a vegetarian alternative is available if you’re more of a nutcracker than a meat-eating muggins.

Head to the official Taste website for more info, and to book your ‘Elf’ dinner.

