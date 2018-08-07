Latin America’s best bar is popping up in Mayfair

If you’re still desperately clinging on to the summer heatwave before London (apparently) takes a turn for the cool later this week, then fear not - Licorería Limantour’s Mexican bar takeover should inject enough Latin American sunshine into your evenings.

Popping up until Friday at fancy venue 34 Mayfair, the legendary bar – voted fourteenth best in the world by The World’s 50 Best Bars – will be showcasing 10 cocktails, all designed to complement a specially-curated South American food menu.



On the cocktail list will be new concoctions including the Ascuas (gin, amontillado sherry, roasted watermelon, fiery togarashi, lime and orange bitters), as well as a host of Limantour classics such as the Mr. Pink and Black Forest Punch – combining fruit and spice with vodka and chilli liqueur.



And with 34 Mayfair’s decor temporarily transformed to reflect the Mexican menu, it’s sure to conjure up all kinds of holiday vibes – whether you’re still a steadfast sun-seeker or entirely over it.



Licorería Limantour’s takeover continues until Friday August 10th at 34 Mayfair, taking over from 5pm every evening. Find out more here.

