Crystal Palace Bowl has hosted a whole lot of legends in its sweet history as a music venue: Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, The Cure. And thanks to the guys at South Facing Festival, it’s soon going to be hosting another: Dizzee Rascal. He’ll be playing alongside 12 other headliner acts as part of the new open air concert series in August, that just might revive the iconic south London venue after being dormant for several years. But that's not even the best bit, because the festival is also treating us to a bunch of free community events.

Put on with support from a community-led charity, Crystal Palace Park Trust, Sundown Sessions is a new midweek events series – bringing film screenings, workshops, and heaps of live musical talent to the space. And yep, they won't cost you a penny.

First up is film, which is being organised with help from Crystal Palace International Film Festival across three consecutive Tuesdays. There’s going to be screenings of blockbusters (we’re talking Disney Pixar’s Mulan) as well as some shorter, arty animations. And if you fancy scooping up some new skills to add to your CV (or just for fun), you can join some Wednesday workshops run by Soho Radio. Want to learn how to broadcast and use a mic properly? Now's your chance.

And then for everyone looking to wind down as the week comes to an end, head over on Thursdays for all sorts of live music performances. It’s a hyper-local south London line up: with the likes of singer songwriter Andrew Ashong, the South London Youth Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony, and Afrobeat and dub collective, Soothsayers.

If you’re keen, the free Sundown Sessions events are taking place from August 5-29 at Crystal Palace Bowl, SE19 2BA. Check out their website to find out more.

Keen for more music? Here are the best music festivals in London in 2021.

Fancy seeing the Northern Lights in London? They’ll be recreated over Greenwich this summer.