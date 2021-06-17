London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Borealis, GDIF 2021
Photo by David SolmBorealis

The Northern Lights will be recreated over Greenwich this summer

The 2021 Greenwich + Docklands International Festival is, if anything, more spectacular than ever

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

The Greenwich + Docklands International Festival is one of the limited number of great London institutions to have avoided skipping a year – it has a slimmed-down, delayed edition in 2020, and now in 2021 it returns for a big end-of-summer edition.

If you’re unfamiliar, GDIF means big, bold, mostly free outdoor events taking over the streets of Greenwich, the City of London, Canary Wharf, Thamesmead and the Royal Docks. 

The full line-up has just been announced and it’s pretty damn spectacular. Most audacious is surely ‘Borealis’, Swiss artist Dan Acher’s recreation of the Northern Lights over Greenwich and Woolwich – we’re not exactly sure how he does this but it involves lasers and stuff and sounds amazing: it’ll run from 8.30pm-10pm in the skies above Greenwich August 7 to September 5, and then Woolwich September 9 to 11.

Other highlights include Thames-side ‘Reflection Gardens’ – a new spot where you can walk and reflect – ‘After the Storm’ – a spectacular closing show for the gardens – from Walk the Plank; a very limited edition site-specific version of Dennis Potter’s classic ‘Blue Remembered Hills’; ‘Black Victorians’, a celebration of marginalised figures from the era; and plenty of returning favourites like the family-friendly anarchy of the Greenwich Fair, and the Cityw-wide dance fest Dancing City, returning for a special two-day-edition.

The Greenwich + Docklands International Festival 2021 runs August 27-September 11. See the full line-up here

Outdoor theatre in London this summer

The best London theatre to book for right now

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.