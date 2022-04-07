South Western Railway is giving away free rounds after work

If there’s anything that will entice Londoners after a gruelling day at the office, it’s probably a free beer. As the weather (hopefully) starts to warm up this month, what better time is there to soak up the sun and socialise with a free first round of after-work drinks?

Direct your applause towards South Western Railway — they’ve just launched their ‘Thank Goodness It’s Thursday’ (TGIT) campaign, which allows colleagues to cash in and get a free drink every Thursday in April, starting today.

Photograph: Giovanna Gomes

The much-needed TGIT campaign comes at a time when over a third (37 per cent) of workers across the UK say they've forgotten how to socialise since the pandemic first hit. Many working Londoners have become increasingly isolated over the past two years, with over half (55 per cent) missing that all-important, delicious banter with work colleagues.

But with WFH being phased out, now is the time to take part in the much-missed, post-work get-togethers and be reminded of the fun to be had back in the office.

Are you sold yet? The promotion runs until April 28 and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis each week — to claim your free round, simply follow and tweet @SWR_TGIT with ‘#TGIT’ every Thursday between 2-5pm to be in for the chance of claiming a piece of the pot.

For more information, including terms and conditions, please visit this link.

