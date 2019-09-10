Spag-get-in line: Padella is opening a second branch in Shoreditch

Since the opening of its inaugural London Bridge restaurant back in 2016, Padella has become a mecca for perfect pasta at very reasonable prices (so reasonable, in fact, that the Italian joint blazed its way into the top end of our cheap eats list last year).

The caveat? If you want to sample their banging beef shin ragu, or iconic cacio e pepe then you’ll have to be prepared to wait: with a no-bookings policy, they operate a first-come, first-served operation. And believe that people come early for their wares.

Now, however, you’ll have double the chance of sneaking a table to get your fix as, next year, Padella will be opening a second branch.

Heading north of the river for the first time, Trullo and Padella founder Jordan Frieda and chef Tim Siadatan will be setting up a bricks-and-mortar base on Shoreditch’s Phipp Street, with the same emphasis on great food and affordable prices.

There’s no concrete date scheduled for the opening just yet, but they’ve assured us that it’ll be ‘early 2020’. Here’s hoping they mean January 1…

