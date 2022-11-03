Special poppy roundels have appeared at London tube stations

Lizzy line trains will also sport a poppy as a show of respect for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is Friday November 11. And this year, as the poppy appeal kicks off for another year, TfL is getting involved, too. If you haven’t already noticed, there are loads of poppy roundels, specially decorated buses and unusual station announcements across the TfL network this week, to mark Remembrance Day.

The roundels can be spotted at 20 tube, Overground and Lizzy line stations, including Baker Street, Balham, Bethnal Green, London Bridge, Baker Street, Westminster and King’s Cross. There are also London buses wrapped in poppy designs and Elizabeth line trains will sport a poppy on the front, near the driver’s cabin.

Photograph: TfL The Elizabeth line trains wear a poppy

On the Overground, you can find the roundels at Hackney Downs, Hatch End, Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush and South Tottenham stations. They’re not permanent: the poppy design is a vinyl that’s stuck on top of existing TfL signs.

The company behind TfL’s roundels is the family business AJ Wells & Sons, based on the Isle of White, which has been making the roundels used by TfL for more than 30 years.

From today until November 13, around 2,000 volunteers from the Royal British Legion will be collecting donations across TfL stations for the veterans of the British armed forces. But don’t worry – the volunteers will accept contactless payment as well as cash. You may even hear a special station announcement, recorded by ‘EastEnders’ star Shane Richie, encouraging travellers to donate generously.

You can find out more information about this year’s poppy appeal here.

