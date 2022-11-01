The ‘Festive Express’ will be packed with elves, presents and letters to Santa

October flashed before our eyes and now it’s suddenly November (wtf?), which means that it’s basically Christmas. Whether you love the build-up to the festive season or can’t stand it, brace yourself, because everywhere in London is about to get seriously festive – even the trains.

If you’re hopping aboard the Heathrow Express between December 5 and 7, you might be lucky enough to travel in the Christmas carriage, where commuters will be replaced by elves and the sounds of sleigh bells will take over the tannoy. Yes, it’s the Heathrow Festive Express.

And the seasonal entertainment doesn’t stop there. The carriage will be cascading with colourful baubles and packed with letters to Santa, parcels and a ton of Christmas fun. Plus, there will also be a golden ticket giveaway and a chance to win a shopping spree. So basically, your airport journey (probably) just got way less stressful and (definitely) 100 percent more festive.

The Heathrow Express is the fastest direct rail route between central London and Heathrow Airport, allowing you just 15 minutes to unwrap all your prezzies. Go nuts.

You can find out more about the Heathrow Festive Express and book tickets here.

King Charles is hiring a garden manager for Buckingham Palace.

Things to do in London in December.