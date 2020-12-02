You know Spiritland? That nice café-bar in King’s Cross with a really, really, really, really fancy sound system. Well, its owners are doing something quite brave considering the quote-unquote current circumstances. They’re opening a new place! In a cavernous warehouse! This Friday!

Caveat: the new place, which will exist under Joy (that newly opened restaurant that morphed into a shop) beside Regent’s Canal, is a pop-up. But this pop-up will have DJs, food, talks, live music and cabaret. And it will look very smart, what with all the design being handled by the brassmeister himself, Mr Tom Dixon. Eats comes by way of Joy’s Stevie Parle and you can expect to run across regular Spiritland collaborators like DJ Bill Brewster, artist Jeremy Deller, Horse Meat Disco’s Severino as well as drag legend Jonny Woo, who will be hosting a series of Christmas shows.

‘We are very excited to see this year out in a blast of joy and enthusiasm,’ says Paul Noble, Spiritland’s artistic director. ‘We’ve always wanted to bring the sound of Spiritland to west London and this is the perfect opportunity to do it with Stevie and Tom in a unique space.’

Get yourself down there, basically. Anyone with moxie enough to get something new off the ground deserves our support. Joy seems like a perfectly mad place right now, doing whatever it takes not just to survive but thrive, and the idea of them teaming up with audio-and-alcohol enthusiasts Spiritland is a lovely idea.

There’s a major new music venue coming to west London.

A Nordic winter wonderland complete with the Northern Lights is popping up in London.