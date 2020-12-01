There’s a major new music venue coming to west London

What’s this, some GOOD news about venues in London? In 2020?! Yep, hold onto your overpriced Red Stripe because things are about to look a little rosier for music lovers with the news that a new major venue is being built in west London.

As part of the £1.3billion redevelopment of Kensington Olympia, the exhibition centre will be given a new 4,400 capacity music and performing arts venue. The new space will be above the current big exhibition hall. Other new bits being built include two hotels, a theatre and a cinema.

This isn’t the first time Olympia has played host to music, though - back in its 1960s heyday you could’ve caught Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart and Pink Floyd playing there.

There’s no date for when it’ll be complete just yet. But with all the doom and gloom out there about the future for London’s venues and galleries and restaurants and pubs, it’s nice to have something to look forward to, isn’t it? Just imagine – a mediocre indie band, a warm can of lager you paid £6 for, a couple snogging on one side of you, a student having a little vom on the other. Lovely.

