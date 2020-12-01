LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

There’s a major new music venue coming to west London

More like Ken-SING-ton, right? Hahahaha, hilarious.

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

What’s this, some GOOD news about venues in London? In 2020?! Yep, hold onto your overpriced Red Stripe because things are about to look a little rosier for music lovers with the news that a new major venue is being built in west London.

As part of the £1.3billion redevelopment of Kensington Olympia, the exhibition centre will be given a new 4,400 capacity music and performing arts venue. The new space will be above the current big exhibition hall. Other new bits being built include two hotels, a theatre and a cinema. 

This isn’t the first time Olympia has played host to music, though - back in its 1960s heyday you could’ve caught Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart and Pink Floyd playing there. 

There’s no date for when it’ll be complete just yet. But with all the doom and gloom out there about the future for London’s venues and galleries and restaurants and pubs, it’s nice to have something to look forward to, isn’t it? Just imagine – a mediocre indie band, a warm can of lager you paid £6 for, a couple snogging on one side of you, a student having a little vom on the other. Lovely.

Sure, this is nice and all, but have a look at this list of London music venues at risk of imminent closure to bring you crashing back down to earth.

Want live music right now? Brixton Courtyard is streaming its cancelled November lineup on a new web channel.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.