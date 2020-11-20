LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
spiritland bottled cocktails
Photograph: Spiritland

Spiritland is delivering bottled cocktails paired with banging playlists

Get into the groove AND the booze

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

We sincerely doubt your at-home hi-fi is anything like the kit they’ve got going on at London’s unique fleet of ‘listening bars’, Spiritland. But regardless, here’s a good excuse to crank yours up high: the bar group has launched its own line of bottled cocktails, and each one delivered comes with a playlist for your enjoyment.

The range of five cocktails includes a Chamomile Paloma, a Quince Old Fashioned and a White Negroni, starting from £10. Or you can order from a list of mocktails for £6. Some of the bottles serve one person and others two (with prices for the latter starting at £14 per bottle), so check before you purchase to avoid upsetting your lockdown inmates. 

Each drink comes with a QR code taking you direct to a playlist on Spotify and transforming your flat into the coolest place in town. In the Before Times, you could find anyone from Jarvis Cocker to Alexis Taylor DJing at its branches in King’s Cross and at the Royal Festival Hall on the South Bank, with Spiritland embracing ‘jazz, soul, rock, funk, country & western, reggae, ambient, pop, indie, disco, electronic music and more’ – anything goes, as long as it’s good.      

Deliveries are on Tuesdays and Saturdays to cater for low-key at-home discos throughout the week. Just pour over ice and press play. 

Check the range and make an order here.

Find more incredible bottled cocktails from London bars

Or take the party outside: these London pubs are serving takeaway mulled wine

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.