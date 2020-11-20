Spiritland is delivering bottled cocktails paired with banging playlists

We sincerely doubt your at-home hi-fi is anything like the kit they’ve got going on at London’s unique fleet of ‘listening bars’, Spiritland. But regardless, here’s a good excuse to crank yours up high: the bar group has launched its own line of bottled cocktails, and each one delivered comes with a playlist for your enjoyment.

The range of five cocktails includes a Chamomile Paloma, a Quince Old Fashioned and a White Negroni, starting from £10. Or you can order from a list of mocktails for £6. Some of the bottles serve one person and others two (with prices for the latter starting at £14 per bottle), so check before you purchase to avoid upsetting your lockdown inmates.

Each drink comes with a QR code taking you direct to a playlist on Spotify and transforming your flat into the coolest place in town. In the Before Times, you could find anyone from Jarvis Cocker to Alexis Taylor DJing at its branches in King’s Cross and at the Royal Festival Hall on the South Bank, with Spiritland embracing ‘jazz, soul, rock, funk, country & western, reggae, ambient, pop, indie, disco, electronic music and more’ – anything goes, as long as it’s good.

Deliveries are on Tuesdays and Saturdays to cater for low-key at-home discos throughout the week. Just pour over ice and press play.

