Lockdown isn't going to prevent these gigs from going off

What are you doing this Sunday? No wait, don't answer that. It's too depressing. Instead of whatever you were about to say, why not consider (virtually) attending a music festival taking place at the much-missed Moth Club?

The legendary ex-serviceman’s haunt that’s had its poky stage graced by some massive names over the years, is serving as the venue for Spotlight Festival. It’s all online, streamed through Bandcamp Live! (their exclamation mark, not ours). The four up-and-coming acts playing are Bamily (eclectic, fun, cool), Attawalpa (groovy, clever, also cool), Malady (thoughtful, danceable, extremely cool) and Stella Talpo (blissed out, soulful, hyper-cool). Cool.

It's the first action the Moth Club stage has seen in nearly a year, which is exciting in itself. The aim is to help ‘revitalise the London music scene’, and while that might seem like quite a tall order at the minute, at least they’re bloody trying. What have you done to revitalise the London music scene recently? If the answer is ‘basically nothing’ then you should probs buy a ticket.

Spotlight Festival is on Sun Feb 14, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased here.

