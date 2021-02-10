LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Moth Club
Photograph: Carolina Faruolo

Spotlight Festival is rocking Moth Club this weekend

Lockdown isn't going to prevent these gigs from going off

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

What are you doing this Sunday? No wait, don't answer that. It's too depressing. Instead of whatever you were about to say, why not consider (virtually) attending a music festival taking place at the much-missed Moth Club?

The legendary ex-serviceman’s haunt that’s had its poky stage graced by some massive names over the years, is serving as the venue for Spotlight Festival. It’s all online, streamed through Bandcamp Live! (their exclamation mark, not ours). The four up-and-coming acts playing are Bamily (eclectic, fun, cool), Attawalpa (groovy, clever, also cool), Malady (thoughtful, danceable, extremely cool) and Stella Talpo (blissed out, soulful, hyper-cool). Cool.

It's the first action the Moth Club stage has seen in nearly a year, which is exciting in itself. The aim is to help ‘revitalise the London music scene’, and while that might seem like quite a tall order at the minute, at least they’re bloody trying. What have you done to revitalise the London music scene recently? If the answer is ‘basically nothing’ then you should probs buy a ticket.  

Spotlight Festival is on Sun Feb 14, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased here.

Support London venues by buying these wonderful bits of merch.

Need cheering up? Check out our playlist of mood-enhancing bangers.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.