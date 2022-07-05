British food institution St John is bringing a new restaurant to Marylebone this summer. Expected to open in September, it will be an all-day eatery that celebrates food and wine in equal measure.

Service will run from breakfast through to dinner. The morning will kick off with their famous doughnuts, granola and poached fruit, all served with champagne. Lunch will bring small plates on a daily changing blackboard. This menu then rolls into dinner which has no set formula, but will have specials based on seasons and the ever evolving whims of service.

The menu is yet to be revealed, but as to be expected from the kings of nose to tail eating, it will provide a ‘feast of many parts’, which could mean anything offal-ish and meaty. The food will draw on the familiar St John repertoire, with a little extra zhuzh of culinary luxury (perhaps even some caviar). The menu is being created by the inimitable Fergus Henderson and Chef-Director Jonathan Woolway.

Wines served will be majorly from St John’s own label, alongside a list carefully crafted by Trevor Gulliver.

Founded 20 years ago by Henderson and Gulliver, this new venture will add to their growing mini empire, which already includes two restaurants, bakeries in Neals Yard and Borough, and a winery.

Perhaps slightly fancier than the original no-frills St John in an old smokehouse in Clerkenwell, the Marylebone restaurant is going to be ‘inspired by the bars of Paris and Florence’, according to Gulliver.

