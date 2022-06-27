Longstanding Chinatown fave Joy King Lau restaurant has announced on the its Instagram account yesterday that it will be closing its doors for good from July 4 and the last service will be July 3, where the restaurant will shut at 3pm and available for walk-ins only.

Known for its traditional Chinese wedding banquet meals and Cantonese fare serving dishes such as roast ducks, sizzling meat platters, meat and veggie claypots, stir-fried beef ho fun noodles and the ever-popular queues-out-the-door daily dim sum offerings since it opened in 1990. The central London Chinese restaurant is one of many places in Chinatown to have suffered due to the lockdowns, not helped by early prejudice surrounding the supposed Chinese origins of the virus.

Photograph: Joy King Lau

Speaking about the closure, restaurant manager King said: ‘The current team will all be leaving after nearly 30 years of service and we want to say a huge thank you to all of you who have supported us, especially the last two years in the pandemic. We are truly grateful for you all. Thank you so much for your trust and support, and we will miss you all dearly.’

There's no news yet as to what is going to replace Joy King Lau but it is said there will be a change of management. For now, there's still time to visit for a slap-up Cantonese meal like no other and say goodbye.

3 Leicester St, London WC2H 7BL

