Stanley Tucci is showing the world how to make the perfect negroni

Stanley Tucci can do no wrong: he’s a brilliant actor, adept as a leading man (‘Big Night’) or as scene-stealing support (‘Easy A’); he’s a fount of Italian recipes (‘The Tucci Cookbook’), and he’s officially a Londoner these days too. But wait, there’s more! To the Tooch’s formidable arsenal of skills, he’s just casually added ‘mixologist’. If we didn’t love him so much, we’d probably have to burn the suave devil in effigy.



As you can see from his Instagram post, he’s here to show the world how to mix the perfect negroni. Just take gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, a dash of Italian-American elan and a ton of charm and shake – yes, the Tooch shakes his negronis and you’re just going to have to deal with it – before garnishing with a slice of orange. Then sip, preferably while clad in something nonchalantly chic.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:04am PDT



Will there be more cocktail classes to come? Here’s hoping. In the absence of a James Bond movie, maybe Tucci can put his stamp on the Vesper martini. One thing is for sure: he’s not making anything in a coconut shell any time soon.



