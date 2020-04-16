You can now order cocktails on Deliveroo from London’s top bars

While you’re free to partake in any form of judgement-free drinking right now, you could also raise the bar at home. Deliveroo has just announced that it’s teaming up with Bacardi to ensure some of London’s best bars are able to stay operational (in some way) – and to make sure you have one hell of a classy cocktail in your hand on the sofa by this weekend.

The new development is called Cocktails at Home, and it looks similar to Deliveroo’s Editions, but for boozy concoctions instead. There’s a base in Whitechapel to service those at home in east London, and another hub based in Bermondsey for those further South. Each fortnight, different London bars will offer up pre-batched cocktails on the app, which will be available to order by the bottle.

Drinks will become available from 5pm today (Thursday April 16) and bars on the bill are strong from the start: order from Artesian, Callooh Callay, Mr Fogg’s, Kwãnt, Milroy’s and London Grind, which is making Espresso Martinis from its top-notch coffee beans.

Cocktails are priced at either £7 or £12 per drink, and profits from orders will go straight to the partner bars to help them stay on their feet in tough times. So what’s your excuse? It’s happy hour somewhere/all the time right now.

