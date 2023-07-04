London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stansted Aiport's terminal building
Shutterstock

Stansted Airport could be getting much, much bigger

London’s third-biggest airport is busier than ever – and wants to significantly expand its terminal

Written by
Olivia Kelly
Advertising

As London’s third biggest aviation hub, Stansted Airport isn’t exactly small. But soon it could get even bigger. The airport has announced plans for a major upgrade and extension to its terminal building. The renovations are apparently intended to make check-in much faster and create a more ‘relaxing terminal environment’.

As one of the fastest-recovering airports after the pandemic, Stansted is on track for its busiest summer season, having already served 26 million passengers in the last year. To meet demands for higher capacity, planners have proposed expanding the existing terminal. 

Gareth Powell, Managing Director of London Stansted, explained that the expansion of the terminal building will give ‘passengers even more choice when it comes to dining and shopping’, while also providing streamlined security checks, more baggage capacity and the creation of 5,000 jobs.

The exact details of Stansted’s expansion are yet to be announced – and no doubt there’ll be plenty of opposition to any plans to increase the capacity of the airport. But as long as there are plenty of options for a pre-flight pint? Well, that might be enough to keep us happy. 

Did you see that the safest countries in the world for 2023 have been announced?

Plus: these Airbnbs are straight out of a Wes Anderson Film

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.