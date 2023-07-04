Stansted Airport could be getting much, much bigger

London’s third-biggest airport is busier than ever – and wants to significantly expand its terminal

As London’s third biggest aviation hub, Stansted Airport isn’t exactly small. But soon it could get even bigger. The airport has announced plans for a major upgrade and extension to its terminal building. The renovations are apparently intended to make check-in much faster and create a more ‘relaxing terminal environment’.

As one of the fastest-recovering airports after the pandemic, Stansted is on track for its busiest summer season, having already served 26 million passengers in the last year. To meet demands for higher capacity, planners have proposed expanding the existing terminal.

Gareth Powell, Managing Director of London Stansted, explained that the expansion of the terminal building will give ‘passengers even more choice when it comes to dining and shopping’, while also providing streamlined security checks, more baggage capacity and the creation of 5,000 jobs.

The exact details of Stansted’s expansion are yet to be announced – and no doubt there’ll be plenty of opposition to any plans to increase the capacity of the airport. But as long as there are plenty of options for a pre-flight pint? Well, that might be enough to keep us happy.

