‘Star Wars’ director Rian Johnson dips into Time Out’s Bucket of Questions

This week American director Rian Johnson takes his place alongside George Lucas, JJ Abrams, Richard Marquand and Irvin Kershner as one of only five people to have directed a ‘Star Wars’ movie. It’s an epic feat – and an epic movie – and he deserves his place in the pantheon. But we weren’t letting him anywhere near the pantheon – or any of the pantheon's neighbouring areas – until he’d stuck his hand into the Sarlacc Pit that is our Bucket of Questions.

In three minutes flat, Johnson picked out a selection of questions, serious and silly, and fired back answers about the challenge of fighting Ewoks, drinking Ireland out of Guinness and the inner beauty of Salacious Crumb. He also did a Chewie impression and talked about Porgs. What more could you want? (Apart from to see the movie.)



