Step into a virtual rainbow as this London art exhibition goes online

Going to a colourful art installation with the ’Gram in mind probably feels like a trivial pursuit from a previous life. But visiting one virtually might actually bring new meaning to the work at hand. That’s what Greenwich’s Now Gallery is hoping as it provides a slice of rainbow-coloured escapism to those stuck – sorry – safe at home.

Emmanuelle Moureaux’s installation ‘Slices of Time’ took over Now Gallery in February and was set to remain open to the public until Sunday April 19. But due to London’s current lockdown, the interactive installation’s run was cut short. The work is constructed from layers of 168,000 numbers made in 100 shades or colours plus white. Moureaux’s aim in creating the work was to ask visitors to contemplate the meaning of time within a busy and volatile world. It’s probably something you’ve found yourself pondering of late.

Photograph: Emmanuelle Moureaux

And so it’s apt that Now Gallery is letting those at home view the installation in situ, via a Zoom tour and talk led by curator Jemima Burrill. The virtual look at rainbow-like ‘Slices of Time’ will take place live and be an interactive experience, with Burrill taking questions from the public as she whips them round the lockdown version of Moureaux’s bright masterpiece, a former star of social media.

View this post on Instagram #now #slicesoftime #colour #numbers #nowgallery A post shared by Adam Preston (@adamjamespreston) on Mar 14, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

You can join the Zoom tour on Tuesday April 7 from 7pm. Further details at Now Gallery’s Instagram account – which seems fitting, we feel.

Find more amazing art online with our guide to the best virtual gallery tours.

Or check out Tate Modern’s new Andy Warhol exhibition from your home for free.