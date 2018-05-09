Step into Frida Kahlo’s Mexican parlour at this London pop-up

Are you counting down the days until the V&A’s Frida Kahlo exhibition in June? Well, before then, this interactive installation dedicated to the iconic Mexican artist should provide you with your Frida fix.

Get ready to step into ‘Frida’s Parlour’, where during the day you can explore rooms awash with cobalt blue in homage to La Casa Azul, Kahlo’s famous home in Mexico City, and plastered in flowery green wallpaper inspired by the backdrop to Nickolas Muray’s iconic photographic portrait ‘Frida Kahlo on Bench’.

Not only will the rooms be the perfect place for some strong-browed, flower-filled selfies, in the evenings they’ll also be home to a series of workshops inspired by the artist’s style and personality. Get your busy hands stuck into everything from flower arranging and headdress making to floral embroidery and self-portraiture classes all led by leading London designers and makers.

If that’s not enough floral action for you, the pop-up coincides with Belgravia in Bloom (May 19-26), which is also dedicated to the mono-browed queen. Take a look at the Mexican-inspired flower displays dotted about town and then leg it to ‘Frida’s Parlour’ where they’ll be giving away limited-edition tote bags, designed by the artist Zabou, to the first 50 visitors on each day of the flower fest. You’ll be plaiting flowers into your hair before you know it.

‘Frida’s Parlour’ is open from May 19 until June 16 at 141 Ebury Street, SW1W 9QW. Entry to the ‘Wallpaper Room’ is free between 10am and 6pm, Wednesday to Saturday (except for Sunday May 20). Workshops are priced between £20 and £25. See a full programme here.

‘Frida Kahlo: Making Herself Up’ opens at the V&A on June 16. Find out more about what’ll be on show here.