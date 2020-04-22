Stephen Fry is hosting a virtual pub quiz for charity

Prefer ‘QI’ reruns to ‘University Challenge’? You’re in luck. The former presenter of the show, Stephen Fry, is back in the trivia game. He’s teamed up with Hammersmith arts space Riverside Studios to take part in a new, regular virtual fundraising quiz night. Tickets are £25, but money generated from the event will go towards supporting Riverside Studios in reopening post lockdown. And 10 percent of the quiz proceeds will go to the Imperial Health Charity, which supports five hospitals around Hammersmith.

Fry isn’t the only recognisable name involved. The idea is to change up the celeb host for each quiz. It will launch with presenter and author, Gyles Brandreth on April 29, followed by Fry on May 13 and then comedian Jo Brand on May 27. They all have one thing in common: each host has performed in a stage production at Riverside Studios, and wants to make sure it remains open. The venue’s artistic director William Burdett-Coutts said: ‘As a charity that receives no public funding, we need to safeguard the future of our historic venue and ensure we can continue showcasing talent.’



The quiz was curated by ‘QI’ and ‘Blackadder’ producer John Lloyd, who has split the questions into six rounds touching on music, theatre, cinema, comedy, art and food and drink, so you better have some diverse trivia specialisms in your household. The prizes aren’t too shabby: there’s a chance to win 12 months’ worth of tickets to the Riverside Studios cinema, and a £300 dinner for four at Sam’s Riverside Brasserie. No sneaky googling of the answers. We see you.

Find out more about the Riverside Studios Charity Quiz here.

Need cheering up? Let Patrick Stewart read you one of Shakespeare’s sonnets

Can’t wait for trivia? Try Sink the Pink’s weekly quiz cabaret.